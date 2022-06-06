Urias registered a no-decision during Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Mets, allowing one run on three hits and three walks with four strikeouts in 5.1 innings.

Urias escaped a bases-loaded jam in the second inning and limited the damage to a Starling Marte solo shot in the third in going between five and six innings for the 10th time in 11 starts. Other than two poor outings, the 25-year-old has surrendered no more than three runs in any start though a 4.51 FIP indicates a 2.78 ERA should increase. He's scheduled to pitch again next weekend against San Francisco.