Urias didn't factor into the decision during Tuesday's 5-2 loss to Colorado, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk with four strikeouts in five innings.

Urias fell behind early thanks to Brendan Rodgers and Sean Bouchard solo shots in the game's first three innings, but Los Angeles rebounded to erase him from the ledger. The 26-year-old ends the campaign with three straight no-decision though he still managed to limit the opposition to no more than two runs in all 13 of his second half starts. Urias' 2.16 ERA ranks second in MLB behind Justin Verlander while his 0.96 WHIP places him sixth, while the rest of his totals include 166 strikeouts in 175 innings across 31 starts.