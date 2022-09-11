Urias (16-7) earned the win over San Diego on Saturday, tossing seven innings and allowing two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five batters.

Urias loaded the bases in the first inning but was able to get out of trouble by striking out Jake Cronenworth to end the frame. He needed 25 pitches to make it through that inning but threw only 58 pitches over his final six frames, with the only runs he surrendered coming on a pair of solo homers by Manny Machado. Urias registered his 16th victory, and he has a shot to reach the 20-win mark for the second straight season. The left-hander is tied for second in the league in victories and leads qualified National League hurlers with a 2.30 ERA.