Urias gave up two earned runs on four hits and no walks while striking out four over seven innings to earn the win in a 5-4 victory over the Rockies on Friday.

Urias continued his excellent 2022 campaign with seven solid innings of two-run baseball on the road in Coors Field. Other than a blip in the second inning when he gave up an RBI triple to Randal Grichuk, Urias looked in control all night, pounding the zone with his fastball for called strikes and inducing plenty playable batted balls. The 25-year-old left-hander now has an excellent 103:24 K:BB over 109.2 innings of work this season. He will look for his 11th win of the year when he takes the mound next week at San Francisco.