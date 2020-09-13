Urias pitched six innings against the Astros on Saturday, allowing one run on three hits and four walks while striking out three. He did not factor in the decision.

Urias was wild in the outing, allowing a season-high four walks in six innings. He was otherwise excellent, however, yielding only three hits and limiting Houston to a single run. The quality start was the left-hander's third of the season and the second in his last three outings. He departed in line for a win but had to settle for a no-decision after Houston staged an improbable comeback in the ninth inning. Urias will carry a 3.53 ERA and 1.29 WHIP into his next start, currently scheduled for Thursday at Colorado.