Urias (2-0) allowed three runs on nine hits over 5.2 innings in a win over the Nationals on Saturday. He struck out three and did not issue a walk.

The lefty gave up five singles in his first two innings, but he eventually buckled down. Overall, Urias threw 74 of his 95 pitches for strikes, so he was challenging hitters and most of the Washington lineup was not up to the challenge. It looks like the reins are finally coming off for Urias at age 24, at least in terms of his pitch counts; the Dodgers will likely still find ways to manage his innings this season. Urias lines up to face the Padres in San Diego next week.