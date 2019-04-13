Urias (0-1) was charged with six runs (five earned) on six hits over five innings in a loss to the Brewers on Friday night. He struck out four and walked one.

The lefty needed 31 pitches to get through the first inning and gave up a pair of homers in subsequent frames, including one to former teammate Yasmani Grandal. Urias has now given up eight runs over 8.2 innings in his last two starts since making his layup against the Giants in his first outing of the season. The expectation is that Urias will head to the bullpen in the near future, potentially as soon as next weekend after a rematch against these same Brewers, if one of Hyun-Jin Ryu (groin) or Rich Hill (knee) prove ready for the next turn through.