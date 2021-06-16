Urias allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out five over 5.2 innings Tuesday against the Phillies. He did not factor into the decision.

Urias served up a solo home run to Andrew McCutchen in the second before the Phillies tacked on two more in the fifth on a pair of singles and a pair of errors. The 24-year-old also helped his own cause with an RBI double to right field in the fourth. Urias is currently tied for the MLB lead with nine wins and will take a 3.54 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 90:13 K:BB over 84 innings into his next scheduled start against the Padres at the beginning of next week.