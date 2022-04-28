Urias allowed one earned run on one hit and two walks while striking out four across six innings Wednesday against Arizona. He did not factor into the decision.

Urias allowed only one hit, though it was a solo home run to Nick Ahmed. That robbed him of the chance to earn a win, as he was engaged in a pitcher's duel with Zac Gallen. After a shaky opening start, Urias has allowed only two earned runs across his last 16 innings and three starts. The Dodgers' desire to limit his workload -- he has not thrown more than 75 pitches in any outing -- and 4.0 BB/9 are causes for concern, but his results remain strong.