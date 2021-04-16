Urias was charged with five runs (four earned) on seven hits and two walks while striking out six over six innings in a no-decision against the Rockies on Thursday.

The lefty gave up some hard-hit balls, including homers to Ryan McMahon and Garrett Hampson. Urias surrendered the lead in the sixth inning on back-to-back hits and some sloppy defense put Urias in line for the loss before the Dodgers rallied against the Colorado bullpen. Urias, who is 2-0 with a 3.86 ERA and 15:3 K:BB through 18.2 innings this season, projects to face Seattle on the road early next week.