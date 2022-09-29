Urias did not factor in the decision against San Diego on Wednesday, allowing six hits and two walks while striking out five batters over six scoreless innings.

Neither team scored until the 10th frame as Urias and opposing starter Joe Musgrove dueled in the early innings. The emerging Dodgers ace wasn't overpowering -- he notched just seven swinging strikes and five punchouts -- but held the Padres without an extra-base hit and allowed only one runner to reach third base. With the six shutout frames, Urias lowered his NL-best ERA to 2.17. Though Sandy Alcantara is the presumptive frontrunner for the NL Cy Young award, it's worth noting that Urias also tops him in a number of other standard stats, including wins (17), WHIP (0.96) and opponent's batting average (.199). Urias will likely have one more regular-season tune-up before starting in the Dodgers' first or second playoff contest.