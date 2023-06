Urias (hamstring) will make a rehab start with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga on Sunday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Manager Dave Roberts confirmed last week that Urias would need a rehab assignment before returning to the Dodgers' rotation, and it appears Urias is less than a week away from starting it. Assuming Urias makes an additional start in the minors, he should be ready to return in early July.