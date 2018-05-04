Urias (shoulder) said Thursday he hopes to throw off the mound "in the near future," Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Urias had his throwing program interrupted to undergo tonsil surgery in early April, but he now appears back on track in his recovery from last June's shoulder surgery. The Dodgers still seems to be targeting July for the 21-year-old's return.

