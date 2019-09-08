Dodgers' Julio Urias: Moving back to bullpen
Urias is moving back to the bullpen for now, Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.
He logged two scoreless innings Sunday against the Giants, giving up three hits while striking out four. However, he needed 43 pitches (29 strikes) to get through those two frames, and that lack of efficiency may be the reason the Dodgers would prefer to use him as a reliever. While he will be available as a reliever in the upcoming series in Baltimore, it's possible he could open for Kenta Maeda again next weekend against the Mets. Either way, it seems the Dodgers will continue to groom Urias for a 2-to-3-inning role for the postseason.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 25 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The playing time for certain hitters is less assured with September roster expansion. Scott...
-
Week 25 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Is a two-start week enough for you to stick with a struggling Trevor Bauer or Jose Berrios?...
-
Fantasy baseball Week 25 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Waivers: Injury opens door for Tucker
Prospect Kyle Tucker didn't have a path to playing time until George Springer collided with...
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...