Urias is moving back to the bullpen for now, Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.

He logged two scoreless innings Sunday against the Giants, giving up three hits while striking out four. However, he needed 43 pitches (29 strikes) to get through those two frames, and that lack of efficiency may be the reason the Dodgers would prefer to use him as a reliever. While he will be available as a reliever in the upcoming series in Baltimore, it's possible he could open for Kenta Maeda again next weekend against the Mets. Either way, it seems the Dodgers will continue to groom Urias for a 2-to-3-inning role for the postseason.