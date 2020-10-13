Urias will start Game 3 of the NLCS against Atlanta on Wednesday, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

The Dodgers had to alter their plans after Clayton Kershaw was scratched from his scheduled Game 2 start due to back spasms. Tony Gonsolin will handle that game, with Urias lined up for Game 3. Kershaw may be ready to pitch by Game 4, though the Dodgers have yet to announce their plans for him. Urias has struck out 11 and walked just one in eight scoreless innings of relief so far this postseason.