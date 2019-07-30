Dodgers' Julio Urias: Named Tuesday's starter
Urias will start Tuesday's game against the Rockies, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Urias was set to either start or handle the bulk of the innings for the second game of the series, and following Monday's game, manager Dave Roberts confirmed that the lefty would start. He'll look to build on an impressive 2019 campaign, as he's posted a 2.34 ERA and 0.97 WHIP with a 59:19 K:BB over 57.2 innings.
More News
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: To get bulk of innings Tuesday•
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Expected to piggyback Maeda•
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Excels in long relief•
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Backing up Stripling on Tuesday•
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Strikes out five in spot start•
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Starting Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Smith, Calhoun get their shot
Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette is only one of the intriguing options who might be on your...
-
Gauging Bichette's, Stroman's value
The busy Blue Jays are moving a top trade asset and promoting their top prospect. Scott White...
-
Week 19 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The upcoming trade deadline makes for a chaotic Week 19, and the crop of sleeper hitters is...
-
Week 19 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Hot-hand pitchers like Reynaldo Lopez and Brad Keller are in line for two starts at the right...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Acuna Jr. up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 19 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start