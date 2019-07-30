Urias will start Tuesday's game against the Rockies, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Urias was set to either start or handle the bulk of the innings for the second game of the series, and following Monday's game, manager Dave Roberts confirmed that the lefty would start. He'll look to build on an impressive 2019 campaign, as he's posted a 2.34 ERA and 0.97 WHIP with a 59:19 K:BB over 57.2 innings.

More News
Our Latest Stories