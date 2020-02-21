Play

Urias will not be restricted this season, Cary Osborne of Dodger Insider reports.

Urias has bounced between the bullpen and the starting rotation throughout his major-league career as he has dealt with both injuries and age-related inning limits. After compiling a 2.49 ERA in 79.2 frames last season, he has a legitimate chance to begin the campaign as one of the Dodgers' five starting pitchers. Though that may seem like a long time coming, Urias is still young by MLB standards -- he won't turn 24 until mid-August.

