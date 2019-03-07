Urias will not be the next man up if Clayton Kershaw (shoulder) is not ready for Opening Day, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Manager Dave Roberts said Ross Stripling would step in if Kershaw opens the year on the injured list, which seems likely at this point. That's no slight on Urias -- Stripling just happens to be an extremely overqualified sixth starter. Of course, other injuries will surely pop up at some point, which should open the door for Urias. He will likely open the year in the Triple-A rotation unless other injuries strike during spring training.