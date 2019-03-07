Dodgers' Julio Urias: Not next man up
Urias will not be the next man up if Clayton Kershaw (shoulder) is not ready for Opening Day, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Manager Dave Roberts said Ross Stripling would step in if Kershaw opens the year on the injured list, which seems likely at this point. That's no slight on Urias -- Stripling just happens to be an extremely overqualified sixth starter. Of course, other injuries will surely pop up at some point, which should open the door for Urias. He will likely open the year in the Triple-A rotation unless other injuries strike during spring training.
More News
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Could win rotation spot in camp•
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Unlikely for Opening Day rotation•
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Will have innings limit as starter•
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Expected to return as starter next year•
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Added to NLCS roster•
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Sharp in second relief appearance•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Are SP worth the price?
Targeting an ace early in your draft has clear benefits, but when to fill out the rest of your...
-
Pitcher regression candidates
Expecting these six pitchers to post results like 2018 would be a mistake.
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball keeper rankings
SportsLine's model simulated the entire 2019 MLB season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
One of the industry's most recognizable leagues recently held its draft, and Scott White thinks...
-
Spring Notes: Sever ties with Severino?
Luis Severino's shoulder injury was just one of several notable pitching storylines, including...