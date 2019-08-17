Urias gave up a hit and walk over three scoreless innings of relief while striking out one Friday to record his fourth save of the season in an 8-3 win over Atlanta.

Only one of the southpaw's four saves have been of the traditional one-inning variety. Urias had been tagged for runs in four straight appearances coming into Friday, but he still sports a respectable 2.76 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 14:7 K:BB through 16.1 innings since the All-Star break as he adapts to a high-leverage, long-relief role for the Dodgers.