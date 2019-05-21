Dodgers' Julio Urias: Officially reinstated
Urias was officially reinstated from administrative leave Tuesday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
The league's investigation into an alleged domestic violence incident continues, and Urias could still face a suspension once it concludes, but he'll be allowed to play for now as the league has been unable to obtain video evidence of the incident. He'll return to the active roster, with Kyle Garlick optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City to clear a spot.
