Urias is on administrative leave while MLB investigates his felony domestic violence arrest from Sunday night, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
As Plunkett notes, Urias, who is a free agent after the season, may have pitched his last game for the Dodgers. He served a 20-game suspension for his first domestic violence case in 2019 and will likely be receiving a longer suspension this time around.
