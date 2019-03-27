Urias tossed four perfect innings Tuesday in the Dodgers' 9-2 exhibition win over the Angels, notching four strikeouts in the 42-pitch outing.

Urias completed an outstanding spring with his best start to date, finishing the exhibition slate with a 1.72 ERA, 0.51 WHIP, 15:3 K:BB and .098 batting-average against over 15.2 frames. According to Rowan Kavner of the Dodgers' official site, Urias sported a mid-to-high-90s fastball during the outing, roughly in line with the velocity he flashed in the 2018 posteason. Now well removed from the June 2017 shoulder surgery that threatened to derail his career, Urias is expected to start the Dodgers' fifth game of the season April 1 versus the Giants and could earn multiple turns while Clayton Kershaw (shoulder) and Rich Hill (knee) are both on the injured list.