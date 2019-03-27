Dodgers' Julio Urias: Perfect in final spring tuneup
Urias tossed four perfect innings Tuesday in the Dodgers' 9-2 exhibition win over the Angels, notching four strikeouts in the 42-pitch outing.
Urias completed an outstanding spring with his best start to date, finishing the exhibition slate with a 1.72 ERA, 0.51 WHIP, 15:3 K:BB and .098 batting-average against over 15.2 frames. According to Rowan Kavner of the Dodgers' official site, Urias sported a mid-to-high-90s fastball during the outing, roughly in line with the velocity he flashed in the 2018 posteason. Now well removed from the June 2017 shoulder surgery that threatened to derail his career, Urias is expected to start the Dodgers' fifth game of the season April 1 versus the Giants and could earn multiple turns while Clayton Kershaw (shoulder) and Rich Hill (knee) are both on the injured list.
More News
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Could move into rotation•
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Won't stretch out past four innings•
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Not next man up•
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Could win rotation spot in camp•
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Unlikely for Opening Day rotation•
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Will have innings limit as starter•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers, top breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Tatis Mania; most added
Heading into Western Hemisphere opening day on Thursday, we discuss Fernando Tatis Jr., most...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
The 18 biggest winners this spring
Tried to tune out spring training? Well, you may have missed some noteworthy developments....
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 1
A shorter Week 1 allows for no two-start pitchers, so here's a look at the best one-start options...
-
March Surprise: Tatis joining Padres
The Padres continued their aggressive offseason, with top prospect Fernando Tatis reportedly...