Urias (9-6) allowed two hits and two walks while striking out five over six shutout innings, earning the win Saturday over the Giants.

Austin Slater got on base three times against Urias, but the Dodgers' southpaw only allowed two other baserunners (a walk and an error) to the Giants' No. 2 through 9 hitters. This was Urias' third quality start in four outings in July. He continues to post excellent ratios with a 2.72 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 99:24 K:BB across 102.2 innings across 19 starts. He's lined up for a tricky road start in Colorado next week -- he's allowed nine runs (six earned) across 7.1 innings in two starts at Coors Field this season, accounting for two of his five outings with three or more runs allowed.