Dodgers' Julio Urias: Picks up third save
Urias earned a save by holding the Cubs scoreless over three innings Thursday, allowing only one hit and one walk.
The 22-year-old lefty was called upon to relieve Clayton Kershaw and needed only 41 pitches to close out the game in three tidy innings. Though he is no threat to take over Kenley Jansen's closer job anytime soon, the fact that Urias has picked up three saves is a good indication that manager Dave Roberts trusts him as a crucial component of a bullpen that has been one of the team's few weak areas this season.
More News
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Blows save, earns win•
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Officially reinstated•
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: To be reinstated Tuesday•
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Placed on administrative leave•
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Booked on domestic-violence charge•
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Picks up three-inning save•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 prospects to get on your radar
Chris Towers offers a different take, analyzing five prospects you should know about and five...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings discusses Wednesday's action and what you should do with Chris Paddack.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
What's wrong with 2018 breakouts?
Drafting pitchers is always dicey, particularly coming off breakout years. So how worried should...
-
Waivers: Kingery keeps mashing
Fantasy players haven't yet overwhelmingly warmed up to Scott Kingery after a disappointing...
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
We update who is rising and who is falling, plus highlight the lessons learned from Lucas Giolito's...