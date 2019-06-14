Urias earned a save by holding the Cubs scoreless over three innings Thursday, allowing only one hit and one walk.

The 22-year-old lefty was called upon to relieve Clayton Kershaw and needed only 41 pitches to close out the game in three tidy innings. Though he is no threat to take over Kenley Jansen's closer job anytime soon, the fact that Urias has picked up three saves is a good indication that manager Dave Roberts trusts him as a crucial component of a bullpen that has been one of the team's few weak areas this season.