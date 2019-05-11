Urias allowed three hits while striking out one over three scoreless innings Friday against the Nationals en route his second career save.

Manager Dave Roberts said before the game that he wanted to get Urias "multiple innings," per David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports, and he was able to do just that in a 5-0 Dodgers win. The 22-year-old Urias converted a traditional save chance earlier in the week with Kenley Jansen unavailable after pitching three straight days. Even in a bullpen role, Urias has appeal in a wide variety of formats.