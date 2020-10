Urias tossed three scoreless innings of relief while allowing three hits and striking out five against the Brewers in Wednesday's Game 1 win. He picked up the win.

Walker Buehler was pulled after four innings, so Urias came on and was the pitcher of record in the 4-2 series-opening victory. He needed 52 pitches to get through the three frames, but he was in control throughout. Given the Dodgers' pitching depth, Urias probably won't be used again until the second round.