Dodgers' Julio Urias: Picks up win in relief
Urias gave up one run on three hits and one walk over two innings of relief Sunday against the Pirates, capturing the win in the Dodgers' 7-6 triumph. He struck out three during the 47-pitch outing.
Urias was making his second appearance out of the bullpen since losing his rotation spot just over a week earlier when Hyun-Jin Ryu returned from the 10-day injured list. Though he ran into some trouble Sunday in the eighth inning, he ultimately escaped with the lead before Kenley Jansen closed things out with a scoreless final frame. While the move to relief makes Urias' workload less dependable from week to week, he should at least deliver strong ratios on most occasions when he's called upon.
