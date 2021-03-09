Urias held the White Sox scoreless and hitless over three innings in a Cactus League contest Monday. He struck out one batter.

Per Eric Stephen of SBNation.com, Urias was originally scheduled to throw only two innings in the exhibition game, but he made it through the first two frames so efficiently (12 pitches) that he ended up going out for a third. Altogether, the left-hander tossed 26 pitches, retiring all nine batters he faced. Urias appears to have an inside track to a rotation spot to open the campaign, and he clearly helped strengthen his case for the role with his effort Monday.