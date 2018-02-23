Dodgers' Julio Urias: Placed on disabled list
Urias (shoulder) was put on the 60-day disabled list Friday, Andy McCullough of The Los Angeles Times reports.
This was strictly a procedural move for the Dodgers as Urias is expected to remain sidelined for the first-half of the 2018 season due to shoulder surgery he underwent in June. In a corresponding move, the club claimed J.T. Chargois off waivers.
