Urias (shoulder) was put on the 60-day disabled list Friday, Andy McCullough of The Los Angeles Times reports.

This was strictly a procedural move for the Dodgers as Urias is expected to remain sidelined for the first-half of the 2018 season due to shoulder surgery he underwent in June. In a corresponding move, the club claimed J.T. Chargois off waivers.

