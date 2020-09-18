Urias did not factor into the decision during Thursday's win over the Rockies, allowing two runs on three hits while striking out two across 5.1 innings.

Overall it was a solid performance for Urias at hard-hitting Coors Field. After giving up a pair of runs in the first inning, the southpaw settled into a steady groove, quieting Colorado's bats the rest of the way. Urias left the game with the score tied, 2-2, but luckily the Dodgers offense came through with the win. The 24-year-old will bring a 3.49 ERA and 1.20 WHIP into a Wednesday contest against Oakland.