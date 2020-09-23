Dodgers manager Dave Roberts indicated Tuesday that he is not sure of the role Urias will play in the postseason, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Urias has started in each of his 10 appearances this season, posting a 3.49 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 40:16 K:BB while winning three games. Those numbers are certainly respectable, but the emergence of rookies Tony Gonsolin and Dustin May along with the looming return of Walker Buehler (finger) may push Urias out of a postseason rotation spot. There is also concern about Urias' first-inning struggles this season; he has posted a 9.00 in the first frame through his 10 starts while registering a 1.85 ERA over his remaining 39 innings.