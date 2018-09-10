Dodgers' Julio Urias: Recalled by Dodgers
Urias was recalled by the Dodgers on Monday.
Urias hasn't pitched in the majors since the first half of 2017 after undergoing shoulder surgery. He's made it back in time to be an option out of the bullpen for the final few weeks of the season, though it's unclear how effective he'll be able to be. In 11.2 minor-league innings split between Triple-A Oklahoma City, High-A Rancho Cucamonga and the Dodgers' AZL affiliate, he's posted a 5.40 ERA, a 1.48 WHIP and a 19:7 K:BB. He's also regularly received multiple days of rest between his outings, so he likely won't pick up a large workload down the stretch.
