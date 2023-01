Urias agreed to a one-year, $14.25 million contract with the Dodgers on Friday to avoid arbitration, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Urias made $8 million in 2022 and will receive a substantial raise for his final season of arbitration eligibility. The 26-year-old lefty had a 2.16 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 166:41 K:BB over 175 innings last season.