Urias will start Game 4 of the World Series against the Rays on Saturday, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Manager Dave Roberts previously indicated the 24-year-old was available Wednesday for Game 2, but he never entered the contest with the Dodgers trailing all game. Urias earned the win in Game 7 of the NLCS against the Braves on Sunday with three scoreless frames to close the game, so he'll be fully rested for his start Saturday. The left-hander has been lights out in four appearances this postseason with a 4-0 record, 0.56 ERA, 0.63 WHIP and 16:3 K:BB across 16 innings.