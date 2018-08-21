Dodgers' Julio Urias: Rehab moves to Double-A
Urias (shoulder) will pitch for Double-A Tulsa on Tuesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.
He has made two starts apiece in the AZL and the California League, but has not logged more than 1.2 innings in any of his four rehab starts to date. Urias threw 32 pitches (16 strikes) in his most recent rehab start for High-A Rancho Cucamonga last week. It has already been announced that Urias will work in a relief capacity when he is activated from the disabled list this year, likely in September.
