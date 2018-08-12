Dodgers' Julio Urias: Rehab moving to Double-A
Urias (shoulder) will make his next rehab start for Double-A Tulsa, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Urias completed his second rehab outing with High-A Rancho Cucamonga on Friday, touching 95 mph over 1.2 innings. The 22-year-old should join the Drillers shortly for his rehab appearances this week. In the meantime the Dodgers have filled their pressing bullpen needs by moving Ross Stripling and Kenta Maeda out of the starting rotation.
