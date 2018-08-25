Dodgers' Julio Urias: Rehab over but still in Triple-A
Urias (shoulder) was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
The move has no impact on Urias' return to the majors, as the plan all along was for him to head to Los Angeles in September. His rehab assignment was about to expire, though he'll need at least one more appearance with Oklahoma City, so he'll remain in Triple-A as a normal member of the team, at least officially. Expect him up in the Dodgers' bullpen in early September, barring setbacks.
