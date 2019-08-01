Dodgers' Julio Urias: Remaining in bullpen
Urias will remain in the bullpen for now, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
The southpaw struggled in a spot start Tuesday, and manager Dave Roberts said Wednesday that Urias will remain in the bullpen, but didn't rule out starting in the future if injuries persist in the rotation. In 24 appearances (six starts) this season, the 22-year-old owns a 62:20 K:BB with an ERA of 2.54.
