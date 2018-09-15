Dodgers' Julio Urias: Scoreless inning in first game back
Urias tossed a clean ninth inning in Saturday's rout over the Cardinals, striking out one batter and allowing no baserunners.
The inning was Urias' first since the first half of the 2017 season, after he missed over a year following shoulder surgery. It's certainly a positive sign to see him having success right away, though his fantasy value will remain low for the rest of the year, as the Dodgers are likely to use him in short bursts with several days of rest between outings as he builds his arm strength back up.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
There's plenty of reason to love the Rays in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23), according to Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if...
-
Waivers: Who replaces Pedro Strop?
The Cubs are down a closer, but the replacement could be even better, according to Scott White....
-
Minor-league Barometer: 2018 wrapup
The minor-league barometer ends the 2018 season looking at who helped or hurt their stock most...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Waivers: Eyeing Castillo, Musgrove
Our Scott White looks at some pitchers showing signs of a breakthrough at this late stage of...