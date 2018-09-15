Urias tossed a clean ninth inning in Saturday's rout over the Cardinals, striking out one batter and allowing no baserunners.

The inning was Urias' first since the first half of the 2017 season, after he missed over a year following shoulder surgery. It's certainly a positive sign to see him having success right away, though his fantasy value will remain low for the rest of the year, as the Dodgers are likely to use him in short bursts with several days of rest between outings as he builds his arm strength back up.