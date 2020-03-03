Dodgers' Julio Urias: Scuffles in spring debut
Urias pitched two-thirds of an innings against Cincinnati on Monday, allowing two unearned runs on a hit and a walk while striking out one.
Though the unearned runs charged to Urias were partly a result of Justin Turner's fielding error leading off the inning, the southpaw nonetheless struggled in his first Cactus League appearance of the season. That shouldn't put his status at risk, however, as manager Dave Roberts has already confirmed Urias' place in the rotation to begin the campaign.
