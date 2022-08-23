Urias (13-7) took the loss against Milwaukee on Monday, pitching six innings and allowing one run on two hits and one walk while striking out seven batters.

Urias came into the contest having won each of his past six starts and having thrown 11 outings without taking a loss. Both of those streaks came to an end Monday, though Urias can hardly be blamed. The left-hander gave up just two hits, but one was a fourth-inning homer off the bat of Luis Urias that accounted for the only run against him. Despite the loss, the Los Angeles hurler lowered his season ERA to 2.36, good for sixth-best in the majors among qualified pitchers.