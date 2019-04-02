Urias didn't factor into the decision against the Giants on Monday, despite a strong outing that saw him scatter three hits over five innings, strike out seven and walk none in a 4-2 defeat for the Dodgers.

Urias cruised through his five innings of work before exiting after 77 pitches, only to see Joe Kelly get blown up for four earned runs and force him to settle for the no-decision. Still, it was an encouraging first start of the season for the 22-year-old, who also dominated in spring training as he returns to action following 2017 shoulder surgery. Now healthy, Urias should have a healthy grasp on his rotation spot for the time being with Clayton Kershaw (shoulder) and Rich Hill (knee) both sidelined with injuries.