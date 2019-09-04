Dodgers' Julio Urias: Sharp in abbreviated start
Urias didn't factor into the decision against the Rockies on Tuesday, giving up one earned run on two hits over three innings, striking out three and walking none as the Dodgers eventually won 5-3.
It was an abbreviated outing as Urias works his way back into action coming off his 20-game suspension, so he didn't qualify for a decision, but he looked good over the opening three innings before making way for his bullpen. He should see his workload increase as the Dodgers attempt to ready him to be able to make starts in the playoffs.
