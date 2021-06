Urias (8-2) picked up the win Friday in a 9-5 victory over Atlanta, allowing one run on four hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out five.

A Freddie Freeman solo shot in the first inning was the only blemish on Urias' line. The southpaw tossed 83 pitches (53 strikes) before exiting, and he'll take a 3.48 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 80:11 K:BB through 72.1 innings into his next start.