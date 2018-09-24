Urias fired a pair of scoreless innings while giving up a hit and striking out four in Sunday's 14-0 win over San Diego.

Urias made his second relief appearance following his 2018 debut Sept. 15. Both outings came in situations where the Dodgers held double-digit leads, so it appears that the 22-year-old is being eased back in a low-leverage role after missing significant time with a shoulder injury.