Dodgers' Julio Urias: Sharp in second relief appearance
Urias fired a pair of scoreless innings while giving up a hit and striking out four in Sunday's 14-0 win over San Diego.
Urias made his second relief appearance following his 2018 debut Sept. 15. Both outings came in situations where the Dodgers held double-digit leads, so it appears that the 22-year-old is being eased back in a low-leverage role after missing significant time with a shoulder injury.
More News
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Scoreless inning in first game back•
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Recalled by Dodgers•
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Moving up to Triple-A•
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Won't join Dodgers on Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Rehab over but still in Triple-A•
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Will be up in September•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...
-
Top 20 catchers for 2019
Just how far does Gary Sanchez slide after his disastrous 2018? Well, who's moving ahead of...