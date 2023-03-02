Urias pitched 2.2 innings in a Cactus League contest against Cincinnati on Tuesday, allowing one run on two hits and no walks while striking out four batters.

The lone run against Urias came after he left the game -- he gave up a leadoff single to Luke Maile in the third inning, struck out the next two batters, then watched Maile come around to score after giving way to a reliever. It was a strong debut for Urias, who threw 41 pitches. He's expected to make one more exhibition start before leaving the Dodgers to join Team Mexico for the World Baseball Classic, per Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register.