Urias (2-1) earned the win during Tuesday's 3-1 victory over San Francisco, allowing four hits with four strikeouts in six scoreless innings.

Urias breezed through six innings Tuesday, firing 52 of 65 pitches for strikes and scattering four hits across four different innings to avoid any real threats. Urias has been scorching since a dud in Colorado to open the season with only two runs surrendered in four starts and 22 innings, though Los Angeles' commitment to limiting the 25-year-old's workload caps his upside. He's tentatively scheduled to pitch next on Monday in Pittsburgh.