Manager Dave Roberts said he's expecting Urias to cover three innings in the lefty's start Sunday against the Giants, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

In his return from a 20-game suspension Sept. 3, Urias started and tossed three innings of one-run ball, but he didn't factor into the decision in the 5-3 win over the Rockies. The Dodgers apparently aren't keen on having Urias dramatically increase his pitch count in his eighth start of the season, likely as a means of limiting the strain on the 23-year-old's surgically repaired shoulder. Urias can likely still be counted on to deliver strong ratios whenever he pitches, but he may have a tough time capturing wins since he won't be asked to work deep into starts. Kenta Maeda is slated to enter the game behind Urias as a bulk reliever and may be a better candidate to factor into any decision.