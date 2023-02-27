Urias is tentatively expected to start Tuesday's Cactus League game against Cincinnati, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
The Dodgers have yet to put any of their projected 2023 starters on the mound through two spring training contests, but that looks to be changing early in the week with Urias and newcomer Noah Syndergaard both on schedule to throw against the Reds on Tuesday. Urias will spend part of his spring pitching for Team Mexico in the World Baseball Classic, and he's lined up to form a dynamic 1-2 punch with Clayton Kershaw atop the Dodgers' rotation during the coming MLB campaign.