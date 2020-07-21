Urias took the win in Monday's exhibition contest against Arizona, pitching five innings and allowing one run on four hits and one walk while striking out three.

Urias gave up a second-inning home run to Ildemaro Vargas but was otherwise sharp in his final tuneup before the regular season. The southpaw is penciled in as the Dodgers' No. 3 starter this season and is slated to make his first appearance of the 2020 campaign Saturday at home against San Francisco.